Social Security Disburses First Batch of CoVID19 Relief Funds

The St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board is advising the public that the first batch of Covid 19 Relief Fund payments were disbursed on Monday April 20th, 2020, according to a press release.

The payments, it said, were uploaded to the bank accounts of eligible persons who were laid off, had reduced hours and to some self-employed persons as well.

Payments will be continuously and periodically uploaded in batches to the various bank accounts to approved applicants during the week.

While the Board gave this advisory, it also debunked a rumour on social media. In another release the Board said “The St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board vehemently condemns a false statement on social media by a Wilfred Alexander purporting that a nephew of Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has received a sum of money as an applicant for the COVID-19 Relief Fund financed by Social Security.”

The post, the release said, is erroneous, untrue and is an unfortunate attempt to undermine public confidence in the good work of social security at such a time as this. Social Security Management remains very vigilant and has increased up verification and approval processes to ensure that all payments are done fairly and accurately, as it continues to guard against fraudulent and unscrupulous behavior in the disbursement of the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Qualifying conditions and other pertinent information for accessing the relief fund can be viewed on the institution’s website at www.socialsecurity.kn or via telephone contact at 869 465 2535 or 469 5245.