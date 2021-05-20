Social Commentator Warning Nationals about the Current State of Affairs of the Country’s Financial Institutions

Social Commentator and former Government MP Dwyer Astaphan is lamenting the current state of affairs of the nation’s financial institutions.

Astaphan during this week’s commentary on Freedom FM called on all to pay keen attention to the Development Bank of St Kitts and Nevis, St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security and the National Bank of St Kitts Nevis and Anguilla.

Astaphan explained that if one of these institutions were to fail there would be a domino effect that would result in a financial catastrophe.