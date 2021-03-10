Small Grants Programme National Steering Committee

The GEF Small Grants Programme St. Kitts and Nevis wishes to invite suitably qualified persons from non-governmental and community-based organizations to apply to serve on its National Steering Committee for a three-year term.

The position is 100 percent voluntarily which means that members are not paid to serve on the committee.

Interested persons are kindly asked to submit a one-page document outlining their skills and competencies to meet the requirements of the position. The deadline for receipt of applications is Saturday, March 20, 2021.

For more information please contact Illis Watts, National Coordinator at 869-662-3135 or email illis.watts@undp.org or illiswatts@unops.org.