SKNLP Question Published SOE Agreed Upon in Parliament

April 20, 2020 in National
An extended period of a state of emergency came into effect on April 18 according to a resolution agreed to in the National Assembly on Friday (April 17).

The opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) has since expressed their dissatisfaction with the phraseology used in the document published after Speaker Perkins made his ruling.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Hon. Konris Maynard, Representative for Constituency 3 highlighted definitive terms as opposed to an unspecified time frame agreed to in the resolution.

 

