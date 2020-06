Your browser don't support audio player

The St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) is pledging to review the issue of rental price control in the federation.

At a virtual meeting dubbed ‘Convos with Candidates’, the question was asked, with focus on the densely populated area of Central Basseterre.

Meanwhile, PAM Candidate Jonel Powell has also stated his intention to reclaim unoccupied properties that are dilapidated or unkempt and provide housing for residents in the area.