SKNLP leader salutes Dr Douglas on his celebrating 33 years as MP

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 21, 2022 – Political Leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), Dr Terrance, has saluted Leader of the Opposition, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas on the celebration of his 33rd anniversary as a parliamentarian.

“I take this opportunity to salute an Honourable man who has given most of his life in service of his fellow citizens,” said Dr. Drew in a brief statement.

Dr. Drew said Dr. Douglas has served as a member of Parliament for 33 years and has been doing so with distinction.

“I salute the the Right Honorable Dr. Denzil Douglas on this momentous anniversary. He was responsible for many things but allow me to point out some that stand out in my mind in applauding his service towards nation building,” said Dr. Drew, who listed a few of the following achievements:

1. Reduction in poverty rate thus improving the quality of life for our people

2. Transformation of ‘Devil’s Island’ under PAM to number 1 in the region under the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) administration.

3. Housing revolution with over 5000 homes constructed.

4. Education revolution whereby many persons got the opportunity to pursue their career dreams.

5. Land distribution whereby thousands became land owners.