SKNFA IMPORTANT NOTICE

The St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) will host its final round of Under 17 and Under 20 Males trials. The trial shall be held on:

Wednesday 18th December, 2019

Thursday 19th December, 2019

Friday 20th December, 2019 (U20s only)

All training matches and sessions will be held at Warner Park starting promptly at 4:00pm for U17s and 6:00pm for U20s daily.

Eligibility:

U17-Players born on or after January 1st, 2004

U20-Players born on or after January 1st, 2001

The SKNFA appeals to all players desirous of participating to be present and in time on the dates specified and are reminded to walk with ALL football gears.

Please note that a final selection will be made and announced on the final day in preparation for the CONCACAF U17 and U20 qualifying matches in 2020.