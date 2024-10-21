SKN police confirm small amount of cocaine left behind during search

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has denied claims on social media that a large quantity of cocaine is missing from its exhibit room.

In a statement, police said the allegations are “false and malicious”.

RSCNPF however admitted that an internal investigation revealed that “a small quantity of cocaine” was left at a house after police executed a search warrant.

“The procedural breaches revealed by the investigation have since been addressed and several disciplinary charges, including neglect of duty, were brought against the officer concerned. This matter is being handled in accordance with the disciplinary protocols of the RSCNPF to ensure full accountability,” RSCNPF said.

“All evidential items taken into Police custody are handled with the utmost care. Strict protocols are followed to protect the integrity of our operations. Any officer found in violation of these protocols will be held accountable in accordance with the law.”

RSCNPF said it is committed to fighting all forms of crime on St Kitts and Nevis.

The police force has called on members of the public to refrain from spreading unsubstantiated rumours that may undermine public trust in law enforcement.