SKN Government ensuring that a plan is in place to safe guard nationals against Covid 19 once the borders are reopened

The reopening of the federation’s borders which have been closed since March in an effort to mitigate the significant threat posed to the nation by the Corona virus pandemic, remains a hot topic in St Kitts and Nevis. Some have shared the opinion that it is imperative to reopen the borders to prevent further economic fallout resulting from the closure of the tourism sector, while others favour a more cautious approach as key tourism markets in the US continue to struggle to contain the catastrophic effects of the virus.

It was against this backdrop that Prime Minister of St. Kitts-Nevis, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris spoke on Tuesday night whilst on his virtual forum “Leadership Matters”. Dr Harris while admitting that the federation has faced some economic hardship resulting from the borders being closed, assured that his Team Unity administration will not sacrifice the health and safety of national. He advised that his government will continue to demonstrate leadership in these trying times and will ensure that there is a comprehensive plan which includes strict protocols for the eventual reopening of the country.

Dr Harris disclosed that there is still much work to be done to ensure that the tourism sector is ready to receive guests.

The Hon Lindsay Grant Min. of Tourism supporting the Prime Minister’s position, noted that the government will take a phased approach to re- oping the country.