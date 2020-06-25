SK Pharmacist Romeo Parris Highlights Ways to A Healthy Life

Your browser don't support audio player

Romeo Parris who has been in the health care pharmacy business for many years, formed his own pharmacy in 1998 and opened for business on Central Street. Parris told a Freedom Fm audience on Friday that he has combined the science of medicine with astrology in order to maximize the benefits for his clients.

Parris is adamant that holistic healing involving the mind, body and spirituality are essential to a patient’s wellbeing and care. He said he was a Rosicrucian.

Parris asserted that the way to a healthy lifestyle was to eliminate mucus from the body by not eating certain food which facilitate the spread of mucus in the body and increase the flow of oxygen in the body by finding the right balance.