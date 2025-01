The Police have laid six (6) charges against Jamie Herbert of Newton Ground, St. Kitts. On January 17th, 2025, Mr Herbert was charged with five (5) counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving, and one (1) charge of Causing Injury by Wanton Driving.

The offences were committed on December 11th, 2024, during a traffic accident that occurred on the island main road near Brimstone Hill. Mr Herbert’s charges were laid at the Sandy Point Police Station.