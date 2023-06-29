Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Former Governor-General of St.Kitts and Nevis and a Distinguished Statesman has passed away

St. Kitts and Nevis bid farewell to a true icon of their nation, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, who passed away recently. With a heavy heart, the people mourn the loss of a remarkable leader, former Governor-General, and Attorney General. Sir Seaton’s legacy is etched in the annals of the country’s history, as he dedicated his life to public service and the betterment of his beloved islands.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sir Seaton exemplified the values of integrity, wisdom, and dedication. As Attorney General, he tirelessly pursued justice, upholding the principles of the legal system and ensuring the fair treatment of all citizens. His commitment to public service extended further when he assumed the role of Governor-General, where he represented St. Kitts and Nevis with grace and distinction on the international stage.

Sir Seaton’s passing leaves an indelible void in the hearts of his compatriots. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, as his unwavering commitment to the nation serves as a guiding light. The people of St. Kitts and Nevis will forever remember Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton as a true statesman, a beacon of hope, and a source of inspiration. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, KC, JP (born 28 July 1950) was the fourth governor-general of Saint Kitts and Nevis from 2015 to 2023.

Seaton was born on Saint Kitts, the son of William A. Seaton and his wife, Pearl A. Seaton, nee Godwin. He received his primary and secondary education from Epworth Junior School, Basseterre High School, and St. Kitts-Nevis Grammar School. He attended the University of West Indies in Jamaica and received a Bachelor of Laws, a moment that set forth his legal career. He continued further studies with the Council of Legal Education, where he gained his Certificate, and the University of Bordeaux in France, where he completed a diploma in French.

Joined the St. Kitts-Nevis Judicial Service, and served as registrar of the Supreme Court, provost marshal, and acting additional magistrate. In 1975, Seaton served as crown counsel for the Attorney General’s Chambers and worked as the High Court Registrar. In 1980, he took on the St. Kitts-Nevis Attorney General role, serving until 1995. In 1988, he was appointed as one of Her Majesty’s Counsels (Queen’s Counsel) 1988.

He became acting governor-general after the ouster of his predecessor Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence on 20 May 2015. On 1 September 2015, he was officially appointed governor-general by Queen Elizabeth II on the advice of Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

Aside from his official duties, Seaton has served on various boards, national committees, and organisations. Some of these positions included director of SSMC, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and Frigate Bay Development Corporation; president of the St. Christopher Heritage Society (now The St. Christopher National Trust), the St. Kitts-Nevis Bar Association and the OECS Bar Association; and vice president for the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society and the St. Christopher National Trust; chairman of Cable & Wireless (formerly SCANTEL).