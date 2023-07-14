Sint Maarten: Undocumented nationals held at nightclub

Ten women have been repatriated to their respective countries and have received a three-year ban from entering Sint Maarten after they were found working at a nightclub while not in compliance with regulations concerning lawful residence on the island.

According to reports, law enforcement received numerous anonymous tips and complaints regarding undocumented women working unlawfully at various adult entertainment establishments.

A joint control operation was organised and Crystal’s Night Club was randomly selected as the first establishment to undergo this joint control operation, which took place on July 7.

The Immigration officers conducted inspections on 14 women present at the establishment.

Out of the 14 women, four were found to be in compliance with the regulations concerning lawful residence on Sint Maarten.

Additionally, two Colombian nationals and one national of the Dominican Republic were found to be within their lawfully permitted tourist period on the island, while another Dominican Republic national possessed a valid residence permit for Sint Maarten.

However, the remaining 10 women were detained by Immigration for overstaying their lawful permitted time based on their nationality.

Among the 10 detained women, one was an Antiguan national born in Suriname, one was a Spanish national born in the Dominican Republic, one was a Saint Kitts national born in the Dominican Republic, and the remaining seven were Colombian nationals born in Colombia.

All of the detained women have been repatriated to their respective countries of origin and received a three-year ban from entering Sint Maarten due to their unlawful residence or employment on the island.

The Immigration Department states it remains committed to upholding law and order and enforcing the National Ordinance of Admissions and Expulsions on Sint Maarten.