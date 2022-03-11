Shenseea bets on Alpha

SHENSEEA says her wide appreciation of other music outside of the dancehall arena is reflected in her debut album Alpha.

She was speaking with the Jamaica Observer on Thursday.

“My album is open; it’s versatile and it appeals to not only one audience but to many. My album is everything and more. I decided not to go straight hardcore dancehall because one, this is my album and I feel like we shouldn’t have one type of music on it; and also, because I’m not a lover of only one genre of music. There are other genres that I love and there are other genres that inspire me,” she said.

“Definitely, I could never leave out my core 100 per cent. I have other sides of me that I love and I’m able to express myself freely,” she continued.

Alpha was released today via Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records. It has 14 songs, including collaborations with dancehall veterans Beenie Man and Sean Paul; American rappers Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, 21 Savage and Tyga.

Among the producers are her longtime manager Romeich Major ( Shen Ex Anthem) and Slyda and DJ Black Boi ( Egocentric). Tarik “Rvssian” Johnston — who has been making a name within the Latin music circles — is credited for producing the remaining tracks on the album.

Shenseea shared what it was like working with Rvssian, whose Rich Immigrants label she is signed to.

“Rvssian helped me with 80 per cent of my album. He was there to oversee everything, how it’s going, and to help to steer me in the right direction. I take my hat off to him, I love him. From the very first song Rvssian and I made together, we’ve had a chemistry and we’ve just been exercising it from then till now,” said Shenseea.

Among the tracks on the set are: Target and Blessed featuring Tyga; Lick featuring Megan Thee Stallion; Can’t Anymore , R U That featuring 21 Savage, Bouncy featuring Offset, Sun Comes Up, Hangover, and Body Count.

She lists Henkel Glue featuring Beenie Man as her favourite track on the set. She said working with the deejay was a strategic decision.

“I’m trying to bring back dancehall and fill that gap with how it is overseas. I’ve been travelling and the majority of the dancehall they’re playing is longtime dancehall. We have had such a big gap throughout the years and I’m trying to bring that back into motion, and who else to help me do it other than one of the OGs, Beenie Man himself? That song is super bomb. I’m a huge fan of that song with Beenie Man,” she said.

Asked if she had any plans to tap into the lucrative Latin music market by working with Rvssian, Shenseea said: “I have already tapped into that market actually and Rvssian has helped me with that. I did a song with Rauw Alejandro called Red Velvet and it’s a super banger. I got more coming.”

According to Shenseea, rapper 21 Savage, who collaborated with her on R U That, was excited to be a part of the project.

“Working with 21 Savage was definitely something I think a lot of people didn’t see coming. It was a very good vibe; he loved the song that I sent to him. He said yow, of course I wanna hop on this. This is a hit.”

R U That entered four major Billboard R&B charts this week —the Rap Airplay, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, and Rhythmic Top 40 Airplay, making her the first Jamaican female artiste to enter multiple charts simultaneously as lead artiste.

Later this month, Shenseea will embark on a world tour to promote Alpha. The trek starts in Puerto Rico and will make its way into the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe and North America.

“I miss my Shen Yengs and I know they miss me too. We’ve got a lot of places on the list, so you’ll just have to wait and see,” she said.

“The main target market for my album is the world. I’m trying to make world music and I feel I have executed 100 per cent on this album. Everyone can enjoy this album and I’m so excited for it,” Shenseea added.