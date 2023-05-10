Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce named Laureus Sportswoman of the Year

The sixth time is the charm for Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who on Monday was named 2022 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year in Paris.

The 36-year-old track star, considered the greatest female 100m sprinter of all time, was rewarded for an incredible season during which she won an unprecedented fifth 100m world title in Eugene, Oregon and created even more history by becoming the first woman to run under 10.7 seconds for the 100m, a record seven times in the same season.

After opening her season in Nairobi, Kenya, the two-time Olympic gold medallist ran times of 10.67, 10.67, 10.66, 10.67, 10.62 and 10.65 to cap an amazing season.

She also won a fifth Diamond League 100m title during the season.

“I was thrilled to be nominated alongside such inspiring female athletes,” said Fraser-Pryce, who got the nod ahead of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, footballer Alexia Putellas, tennis star Iga Świątek, swimmer Katie Ledecky and alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin for the prestigious award.

“To win this award, voted for by some of the greatest sportsmen and women of all time, is just amazing. This is the sixth time I’ve been nominated in this category, so to finally hold the Laureus statuette in my hands is one of the greatest honours of my career.”

Fraser-Pryce is the third Jamaican athlete to win the award. Elaine Thompson-Herah won in 2022 for her exploits in 2021, while Usain Bolt won in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2017.