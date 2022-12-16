Shawn Duporte Charged by Police and Customs

Charges have been laid against 39-year-old Shawn Duporte in relation to a drug bust at the R.L.B. International Airport this week.

Duporte, a national of St. Kitts and Nevis who resides in Tortola, was charged by both the Police and the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department on December 13, 2022.

Police charged him for the offences of Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply and Importation of Cannabis. He was charged by Customs Officers for the offences of Submitting a False Declaration to a Customs Officer, Concealment of Goods, Importation of Restricted Items and Fraudulent Evasion with respect to the importation of a restricted item.

Also on December 13, 2022, Duporte received bail in the sum of $50,000 with two (2) sureties with the conditions that he is to: 1) Report to the Old Road Police Station twice per week and 2) Surrender all travel documents. He is to appear before the Basseterre Magistrate Court on February 06, 2023.