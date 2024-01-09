Sha’Carri Richardson: How 100m world champion is supporting rising Jamaican sprint star Alana Reid

Jamaican junior 100m record holder Reid credited Richardson for her advice and for fostering a positive training environment.

Between becoming a 100m world champion and training hard for Paris 2024, American athletics star Sha’Carri Richardson is also finding the time to mentor the next generation.

Last year, 18-year-old Jamaican sprint prospect Alana Reid made the decision to move to Florida to train alongside Richardson and her coach, Dennis Mitchell, at the Star Athletics Track Club.

The transition came months after Reid ran 10.92 seconds in 100m at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships, setting a new junior record and smashing the previous one held by Veronica Campbell-Brown.

With Richardson as a role model to train alongside many have hoped Reid’s development could yet take another leap forward, and it looks as if the American is having a positive effect on the young talent.

In an interview with the Jamaican Observer Reid shared: “Where Sha’Carri is concerned, it is a good feeling being around her. She teaches me a lot and she shows me a lot of stuff.

She continued: “There are times when I will make a few errors, and she will put me aside and say whatever.”

Given Reid’s future ambitions include making the senior team for the Paris Olympics, it’s of little surprise that Richardson is providing the up-and-coming star with good energy.

Last year the Texan put the world on notice after winning the world title ahead of Jamaican duo Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in a blistering 10.65 seconds – the sixth-fastest run in the history of the women’s 100m category.

Richardson also helped anchor Team USA to a championship record-setting gold in the women’s 4x100m and clinched bronze in the 200m.

Expectations are high that Richardson will find yet another level in 2024 including at the Games in Paris.