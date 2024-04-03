Seniors Spirit Soar at Kite Flying Event at Black Rocks

Persons enrolled in the Seniors’ Enrichment Programme enjoyed an outing on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the popular Black Rocks in Belle Vue.

The seniors went out in their numbers to the second annual Kite Flying event organised by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities. Participants crafted their kites during the Seniors’ Day Programme activities, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to fly them on a clear day in St. Kitts. Regrettably, the lack of sufficient wind thwarted their attempts to keep the kites airborne. Nevertheless, the seniors found joy in each other’s company, exchanging stories, sharing laughter, and partaking in games, refreshments, and music.

It was the first time at the event for Retired Principal Viola Jacobs. She described the event as a “good, fun time” as “seniors don’t get a chance to do a lot of the fun things that some of the younger people do.”

Jason “King Pharaoh” McClean Payne joined the Seniors’ Day Programme shortly after its introduction in March 2023. He spoke highly of the rewarding experiences he has participated in, including the Kite Flying activity.

“This event is a little entertainment. It [brings back] memories of my small days,” he stated. “I just give thanks to those who put this programme together so that we can all come out. I think they are doing good, and it is good to remember the elderly because we all have put in something into the system long ago, and so now we should be enjoying a little of what’s going on.”

Minister of State responsible for Ageing, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, noted that the government remains committed to improving the quality of life for seniors, and this kite flying event is yet another activity to keep them engaged. She added that it was a “great opportunity” to hear from the seniors as they continue to develop activities and programmes to enrich their lives.