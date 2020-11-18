Senator Dr Joyelle Clarke says the Team Unity Government Covid19 Bill Presentation in Parliament Does Not Go Far Enough

Your browser don't support audio player

Senator Dr Joyelle Clarke’s presentation in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon is being hailed as excellent by observers monitoring the National Assembly Covid19 Bill presentations. Senator Clarke pointed out that Covid19 is not only a health issue but a mental, economic, tourism and education issue.

The Senator took the Team Unity Government to task for its high handed approach to entertainment and failing to consult with this sector during its writing of the Bill before being presented in Parliament.

“Entertainment is the only promised form of stimulus for the country at this time” she underscored.

Claiming that the Bill was not thoroughly prepared, due to numerous errors, Dr Clarke said there were double standards and conflict with what Government was saying and what it practiced