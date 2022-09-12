SECOND BATCH OF HERO CPL KNOCKOUT TICKETS GOING ON SALE

The second batch of tickets for the Hero Caribbean Premier League knockout matches will be going on sale at the Box Office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown from 9am on Tuesday 13 September, including tickets for the final.

All of these matches will take place at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence between the 27 and 30 September.

Tickets will be on sale for the following fixtures:

10am, 27 September – Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2nd place

7pm, 27 September – Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place

7pm, 28 September – Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1

7pm 30 September – Hero CPL final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

Tickets purchased from unauthorized sellers will be voided and will not be accepted at the stadium. Fans are also reminded never to buy printouts of e-tickets from third party sellers, these will not be accepted for entry. Fans who try to purchase more than the allowed limits by making multiple orders risk their orders being cancelled in full.