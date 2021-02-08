LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
Scheduled Maintenance Outages For 7th – 12th February 2021

February 08, 2021 in Community Pulse
The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week 7th – 12th February 2021. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.

DATE

 TIME

 AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED

Sunday 7th February 2021

 9:00am- 1:00pm

 

 Bay Road West to Delisle Street

Tuesday 9th February 2021

 9:00am-11:00am

 

 South East Peninsular

Wednesday 10th February 2021

 9:00am-11:00am

 

 Silver Reef,  Fort Tyson Rise to Potato Bay, Mount Royal, Vicinity of Gate Way Inn and Sugars Complex

 

 9:00am- 2:00pm

 

 Canada Industrial, Ponds Pasture

Thursday 11th February 2021

 9:00am-12:00am

 

 Needmust Estate, Paradise Heights, Conaree Village

 

 9:00am- 2:00pm

 

 Stone Haven, Molineux

Friday 12th February 2021

 

 9:00am- 1:00pm

 

 Upper Monkey Hill

9:00am- 12:00pm

 

 Basseterre Valley