Scheduled Maintenance Outages For 7th – 12th February 2021

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week 7th – 12th February 2021. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.

DATE TIME AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED Sunday 7th February 2021 9:00am- 1:00pm Bay Road West to Delisle Street Tuesday 9th February 2021 9:00am-11:00am South East Peninsular Wednesday 10th February 2021 9:00am-11:00am Silver Reef, Fort Tyson Rise to Potato Bay, Mount Royal, Vicinity of Gate Way Inn and Sugars Complex 9:00am- 2:00pm Canada Industrial, Ponds Pasture Thursday 11th February 2021 9:00am-12:00am Needmust Estate, Paradise Heights, Conaree Village 9:00am- 2:00pm Stone Haven, Molineux Friday 12th February 2021 9:00am- 1:00pm Upper Monkey Hill 9:00am- 12:00pm Basseterre Valley