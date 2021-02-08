Scheduled Maintenance Outages For 7th – 12th February 2021

February 08, 2021
The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week 7th – 12th February 2021. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.
|
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED
|
|
|
|
Sunday 7th February 2021
|
9:00am- 1:00pm
|
Bay Road West to Delisle Street
|
|
|
|
Tuesday 9th February 2021
|
9:00am-11:00am
|
South East Peninsular
|
|
|
|
Wednesday 10th February 2021
|
9:00am-11:00am
|
Silver Reef, Fort Tyson Rise to Potato Bay, Mount Royal, Vicinity of Gate Way Inn and Sugars Complex
|
9:00am- 2:00pm
|
Canada Industrial, Ponds Pasture
|
|
|
|
Thursday 11th February 2021
|
9:00am-12:00am
|
Needmust Estate, Paradise Heights, Conaree Village
|
9:00am- 2:00pm
|
Stone Haven, Molineux
|
|
|
|
Friday 12th February 2021
|
9:00am- 1:00pm
|
Upper Monkey Hill
|
9:00am- 12:00pm
|
Basseterre Valley
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|