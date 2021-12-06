SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE OUTAGES FOR 6th to 10th December

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week Monday 6th December – Friday 10th December. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.

Monday 6th December 2021

9:00am-3:00pm Lodge, Lemon Hill, Ottley’s Housing, The Grange, Sea Breeze Manor

9:00am-12:00pm Parray’s Housing

9:00am-1:00pm Dr. William Connor Primary School and Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School, PAM Hill, and Town Houses

Tuesday 7th December 2021

9:00am-3:00pm Upper Bourryeau Village

9:00am-1:00pm Buckley’s Estate

9:00am-12:00pm Parson’s Ground Estate and Parson’s Ground Water Pump

Wednesday 8th December 2021

9:00am-3:00pm White House Project, Stapleton Housing, Milliken Estate, Cedar Grove, Bayford’s, Fountain Estate

9:00am-3:00pm George Pierce Housing Project

9:00am-1:00pm Upper Market Street, Dorset and Freeman Village

9:00am-3:00pm Upper Monkey Hill

Thursday 9th December 2021

9:00am-3:00pm Parson’s Ground Housing Project

9:00am-3:00pm Keys East

Friday 10th December 2021

9:00am-1:00pm Willet’s Housing Project

Customers in these communities can expect an interruption of supply between the hours stated. Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later and restored earlier than the scheduled times.

SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these electricity supply interruptions. Persons who remain without power after the scheduled outages are asked to call 465-2013 or 600 from a mobile phone to report the outage.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support during this time. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.