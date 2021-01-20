SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE OUTAGES FOR 20th – 22nd January 2021

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week 20th – 22nd January 2021. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.

DATE TIME AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED Wednesday 20th January 2021 9:00am-3:00pm Ottleys Village to Lodge Village Thursday 21st January 2021 9:00am- 3:00pm Lodge Village to Cabbage Tree Friday 22nd January 2021 9:00am- 1:00pm Potato Bay

Customers in these communities can expect an interruption of supply between the hours stated. Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later and restored earlier than the scheduled times.

SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these electricity supply interruptions. Persons who remain without power after the scheduled outages are asked to call 465-2013 or 600 from a mobile phone to report the outage.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support during this time. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.