SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE OUTAGES FOR 18th- 24th April 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts (17th April 2022)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week Monday 18th April – Sunday 24th April. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.

DATE

TIME

AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED

Tuesday 19th April 2022

9:00am-11:00am

Boyd’s to Challengers

1:00pm-3:00pm

Bladen Commercial, Ponds Estate

9:00am-3:00pm

Shadwell Housing

Wednesday 20th April 2022

9:00am-3:00pm

Wellington Road, New Ponds Site

9:00am-11:00am

Estridge Housing

1:00pm-3:00pm

Saddlers

Thursday 21st April 2022

9:00am-3:00pm

Earl Mornes, Bird Rock

9:00am-11:00am

Dieppe Bay, Parsons Ground

1:00pm-3:00pm

Newton Ground

Friday 22nd April 2022

9:00am-1:00pm

Fortlands, De Village

9:00am-1:00pm

Willets Housing

Sunday 24th April 2022

9:00am-1:00pm

Frigate Bay: The Strip

Customers in these communities can expect an interruption of supply between the hours stated. Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later and restored earlier than the scheduled times.

SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these electricity supply interruptions. Persons who remain without power after the scheduled outages are asked to call 465-2013 or 600 from a mobile phone to report the outage.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support during this time. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.