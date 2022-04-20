SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE OUTAGES FOR 18th- 24th April 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts (17th April 2022)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week Monday 18th April – Sunday 24th April. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.
DATE
TIME
AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED
Tuesday 19th April 2022
9:00am-11:00am
Boyd’s to Challengers
1:00pm-3:00pm
Bladen Commercial, Ponds Estate
9:00am-3:00pm
Shadwell Housing
Wednesday 20th April 2022
9:00am-3:00pm
Wellington Road, New Ponds Site
9:00am-11:00am
Estridge Housing
1:00pm-3:00pm
Saddlers
Thursday 21st April 2022
9:00am-3:00pm
Earl Mornes, Bird Rock
9:00am-11:00am
Dieppe Bay, Parsons Ground
1:00pm-3:00pm
Newton Ground
Friday 22nd April 2022
9:00am-1:00pm
Fortlands, De Village
9:00am-1:00pm
Willets Housing
Sunday 24th April 2022
9:00am-1:00pm
Frigate Bay: The Strip
Customers in these communities can expect an interruption of supply between the hours stated. Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later and restored earlier than the scheduled times.
SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these electricity supply interruptions. Persons who remain without power after the scheduled outages are asked to call 465-2013 or 600 from a mobile phone to report the outage.
The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support during this time. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.