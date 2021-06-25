Santa Lucia FC sign goalkeeper Julani Archibald

Santa Lucia FC have reached an agreement to sign goalkeeper Julani Archibald.

The six-foot-four goalkeeper has agreed terms with the Premier League club to put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Archibald is an established player in CONCACAF football as he is the captain of his country, Saint Kitts and Nevis, who came close to reaching the third and final round of the North American World Cup qualifiers only to lose their play-off to El Salvador.

In all, Archibald has collected 45 caps for his country.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a distinguished career as after playing for St Kitts and Nevis side Village he moved to Trinidad and Tobago side W Connection.

At the Trinindad side, Archibald also amassed eight appearances in the CONCACAF Champons League.

In 2019, he moved to Hondura where he joined Real de Minas.

For Archibald, this will be the first time that he will be playing in Europe and will surely be keen to leave his mark for Sta Lucia FC in the Premier League next season.