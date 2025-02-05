Sandy Point man gets 18-year sentence for fatal 2022 incident

A 34-year-old Sandy Point resident has been sentenced to 18 years in prison following the death of a fellow community member in 2022.

Dwight James, from Farm Site, received the sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter by virtue of diminished capacity.

The case stems from an incident on August 8, 2022, that resulted in the death of Luis K. James, also a Farm Site resident.

While initially facing murder charges, the defendant entered a guilty plea to the reduced charge in late November 2024.

His Lordship Justice Iain Morley, KC, delivered the sentence at Basseterre’s High Court on February 3, 2025.

The court ruled that James’ time in remand will count toward his sentence.

Additionally, he may qualify for early release after completing one-third of his term, contingent on good behaviour.