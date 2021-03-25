Sagicor and TDC celebrate 160 years of Sagicor Service to the Federation

Basseterre, St Kitts: Sagicor celebrated its coveted milestone of 160 years of business operation in St Kitts and Nevis, and the 12th anniversary of its Strategic Alliance as an Agency with Federation business leader, St. Kitts-Nevis Trading and Development Company Ltd (TDC) on Tuesday 9th March.

It was a day of high spirits and true camaraderie at the well decorated office of the Agency, and in the afternoon, the entire team stopped for a moment of celebration, punctuated with cake cutting, toasts to the occasion and short speeches by Principal Representative Nicolas Menon, Marlene Chin, Assistant Vice-President, Marketing and Donald Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc (SLECI).

The team of 19 Sales Representatives, 13 Administrative team members and two Sales Associates is currently led in St Kitts and Nevis by Denrick Connor, Agency Manager and Cleone Moore, Administrative Manager. The Strategic Alliance with TDC is strong with Nicolas Menon as Principal Representative. The team is supported by Sagicor’s relevant departments in the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados. This support structure has ensured that the Agency has become the Insurance Company with the leading market share as it relates to Life Insurance business within the Federation.

Donald Austin, Chief Executive Officer for SLECI, called into the celebration via Zoom and said, “I am delighted that I am able to join you via Zoom for this special celebration this afternoon. It is a testimony to how technologically driven we have become within this company. We continue to be thankful and grateful for those of your countrymen who have placed their confidence and their finances in our hands from 1861 and to those who continue to do so to this day.”

Austin continued, “Currently we are experiencing one of our most successful periods with Nicolas Menon as Principal Representative. Under his astute stewardship, this Agency has been recognized as the leading Business Unit across the entire Eastern Caribbean Region on two occasions – in 2016 and again in 2018. I have no doubt you can do it again. I am especially grateful to you for your commitment to Sagicor’s continued success during the past years and as we move forward into the future. This hasn’t been an easy time. While your country has benefitted from strict pandemic containment measures having been “locked down” only for an initial period from March to May in 2020, it has certainly not been business as usual.”

Mr. Menon, who was also present for the celebration, contributed high praise for the team, saying, “It’s has been an absolute pleasure to work with this team for the past 12 years in a spirit of excellence, camaraderie and competition. While TDC’s partnership with Sagicor started back in 1988 to 1992 initially, this past 12 years has been noteworthy as we have seen significant Agency growth from 2009 to 2021. We have become well known as a great Corporate Citizen in St Kitts and Nevis giving back to the local community by contributing to education, youth development, and sports via significant sponsorships and donations. Most recently, we provided monetary contributions to our Health Care and Frontline Heroes to ensure that they are protected as we battle this deadly pandemic. I look forward to working with this team as we continue to raise the bar of insurance sales, not only in in St Kitts and Nevis, but also across the Caribbean.”

Sagicor’s business in St Kitts and Nevis is administered by TDC which owns the Agency. However, the Agency is part of the Sagicor family via Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc (SLECI) which is headquartered in St Lucia. On January 1st, 1861, Sagicor opened for business in St Kitts and Nevis, the fourth country expanded into following the launch of the Barbados Mutual Life Assurance Society in 1840 in Barbados.