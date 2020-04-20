S.L. Hosford

We are making changes to our operations due to the State of Emergency. Please be guided by the following opening hours for all of our opperations in St. Kitts & Nevis. Monday 20th – Friday 24th April 2020 (All Departments closed Wednesday 22nd April, 2020

VALU MART STKITTS & NEVIS ……………………………………… 8:00AM – 5:00PM

OCEAN COLD STORAGE ………………………………………………… 8:00AM – 4:30PM

WELLINGTON RD. GAS STATION …………………………………… 6:30AM – 5:30PM

BUILDING/NEVIS CENTER ……………………………………………… 7:00AM – 5:00PM

SHIPPING DEPT …………………………………………………………….. 8:00AM – 4:30PM

INSURANCE …………………………………………………………………… 8:30AM – 5:00PM

HEAD OFFICE ST KITTS & NEVIS ……………………………………… 8:00AM – 4:30PM

CREDIT DEPARTMENT ……………………………………………………. 8:00AM – 4:30PM

AVIS ………………………………………………………………………………. 8:00AM – 5:00PM

AUTOMOTIVE DIVISION ST KITTS & NEVIS ……………………… 8:00AM – 4:30PM

FURNITURE & APPLIANCES ST KITTS & NEVIS …………………. 8:00AM – 4:30PM