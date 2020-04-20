S.L. Hosford

We are making changes to our operations due to the State of Emergency. Please be guided by the following opening hours for all of our opperations in St. Kitts & Nevis. Monday 20th – Friday 24th April 2020 (All Departments closed Wednesday 22nd April, 2020
VALU MART STKITTS & NEVIS ……………………………………… 8:00AM – 5:00PM
OCEAN COLD STORAGE ………………………………………………… 8:00AM – 4:30PM
WELLINGTON RD. GAS STATION …………………………………… 6:30AM – 5:30PM
BUILDING/NEVIS CENTER ……………………………………………… 7:00AM – 5:00PM
SHIPPING DEPT …………………………………………………………….. 8:00AM – 4:30PM
INSURANCE …………………………………………………………………… 8:30AM – 5:00PM
HEAD OFFICE ST KITTS & NEVIS ……………………………………… 8:00AM – 4:30PM
CREDIT DEPARTMENT ……………………………………………………. 8:00AM – 4:30PM
AVIS ………………………………………………………………………………. 8:00AM – 5:00PM
AUTOMOTIVE DIVISION ST KITTS & NEVIS ……………………… 8:00AM – 4:30PM
FURNITURE & APPLIANCES ST KITTS & NEVIS …………………. 8:00AM – 4:30PM
