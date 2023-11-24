RUSVM Donates State-Of-The-Art It Lab To Beach Allen Primary School

In a generous gesture aimed at advancing education in the local community, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) has officially handed over an Information Technology (IT) Lab to Beach Allen Primary School. The ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between RUSVM and the primary school.

Dr. Sean Callanan, Dean of Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, urged students to use the computers to enhance their learning.

“This is an amazing opportunity that you get, so embrace it. You can make yourself better, you can make your family better, you can make this federation better, and you can make yourself a better person in the world. Students, technology is built for good, but technology can sometimes be used for bad. It is important that you recognize both and, over time, reflect on how you use technology, and the more you use it for good, I guarantee you, the better everything will be.”

Mrs. Jamillah Bristol-Browne, Principal at Beach Allen Primary School, highlighted the transformative impact the lab would have on enhancing the learning experience of students and extended heartfelt appreciation to ADTALEM, the parent institution of RUSVM.

“Today marks a momentous occasion as we gather to celebrate the official opening of our new computer room, a space that represents not just a room filled with machines but a gateway to boundless knowledge and opportunities. We are not just inaugurating a computer room; we are embracing a new era of learning for our students. A heartfelt thank you to ADTALEM Global Education for your invaluable contribution to the future of our students. Your generosity has ignited a spark that will undoubtedly illuminate the educational journey for generations to come.”

Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education, conveyed gratitude to RUSVM for 40 years of impactful partnership with the Federation, and accordingly emphasized the crucial role played by technology in advancing education and promoting sustainable development in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This year is our 40-year relationship with Ross University and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and over those 40 years, our federation would have benefited tremendously in all areas that you can possibly think of, more so education. As we move towards a sustainable island state, it is very clear that education must be one of the driving forces to get us there, and education is highly associated with technology. I believe this investment in the computer lab will birth many future careers. Dean, I want to thank you on behalf of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis and by extension, the entire Ministry of Education, for all that you have been doing and what your organization will continue to do.”

The donation of the IT Lab by RUSVM to Beach Allen Primary School stands as a beacon of progress, providing a tangible boost to the educational landscape of the school.