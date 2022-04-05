Russell, Pooran join TKR

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have responded to last year’s failed campaign by signing Twenty20 mega stars Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

All-rounder Russell featured for Jamaica Tallawahs last season while left-hander Pooran turned out for Guyana Amazon Warriors, but the pair will now link up with the likes of Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine in the showpiece which gets underway August 30.

Both West Indies players, currently plying their trade in the Indian Premier League, endured modest CPL campaigns last year.

Russell, an explosive right-hander and pace bowler, managed only 160 runs from 10 innings but picked up 11 wickets from 31 overs as Tallawahs finished fifth to miss out on the semi-finals.

Pooran, meanwhile, struck a single 50 in gathering 263 runs for Amazon Warriors who finished second in a three-way tie on points at the top, before losing in the semi-finals to eventual champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Four-time champions TKR were again tipped to win last year’s title but suffered a shock 21-run defeat to St Lucia Kings in the semi-finals.

TKR have also opted to retain left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein who took 13 wickets last season, to be only behind pacer Ravi Rampaul who finished with 19 scalps.

Rampaul, 37, has not been retained.

Patriots, meanwhile, have boosted their ranks by signing opener Andre Fletcher and left-handed Darren Bravo, ahead of their title defence.

Fletcher turned out last season for St Lucia Kings, scoring 229 runs, while Bravo managed only 98 runs from seven innings for TKR.

They join superstars Dwayne Bravo and Evin Lewis, along with Sherfane Rutherford and Sheldon Cottrell, and the hero of last year’s final, Dominic Drakes, all of whom have been retained.

Losing finalists Kings have retained off-spinning all-rounder Roston Chase whose 446 runs and 10 wickets propelled him into the West Indies squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.

They have also kept faith with the West Indies fast bowling pair of Alzarri Joseph and Kesrick Williams while signing opener Johnson Charles.

Tallawahs have also strengthened, securing the services of West Indies pair Fabian Allen and Brandon King while Amazon Warriors have picked up international Keemo Paul and tied down the high-profile trio of Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd.

Royals have made low key signings, picking up left-arm seamer Obed McCoy and batsman Devon Thomas for their campaign, while re-signing marquee all-rounder Jason Holder.

Royals — previously Barbados Tridents — finished rock bottom last season after winning just three of 10 games.