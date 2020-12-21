Robert L Bradshaw Hailed as Greatest Ever Caribbean Leader in Book by Glenroy Blanchette

A book entitled “The Truth About Robert L Bradshaw” was launched on the popular Freedom Fm “Issues” on Friday 18th December by Glenroy Blancehtte.

Mr Blanchette a former People’s Action Movement (PAM) candidate for East Basseterre and current Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) lecturer, indicated why he wrote the book and gave insights into what motivated him to do it.

He said it was a labor of love and revealed that the research for the cook was extensive and enlightened him.

Blanchette divulged the information he got, challenged the propaganda that was spread about RLB by those who wanted to kill him but now supported his legacy and sterling contribution to St Kitts-Nevis.

The book “The Truth About RLB” delved into Mr Bradhsaw’s personal and professional life and his brilliance as a leader.

Blanchette affirmed that Bradshaw was the greatest ever Caribbean political leader.

The book is available on Amazon, in local bookstores and from Mr Blanchette himself.