Roach out of second Test after returning home

West Indies will be without Kemar Roach for the Wellington second Test starting Friday, as the trusted seamer returns home following the death of his father in Barbados.

The 32-year-old played the opening Test here last week even after receiving the news of his father’s death but will now leave the tour this week.

His absence will be a blow for West Indies as they attempt to level the two-match series after suffering a heavy innings and 134-run defeat in the first Test at Seddon Park.

Roach, with 204 wickets form 60 Tests, is eighth on the list of all-time West Indies wicket-takers and the most experienced member of the Caribbean side’s seam attack.

He picked up three wickets in the first innings of the recent Test to go past the legendary Sir Andy Roberts on 202 wickets.

West Indies are also sweating on the fitness of wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich who suffered a finger injury in the field on the opening day at Seddon Park and also did not feature in the latter half of the New Zealand innings on day two or bat in either of his side’s innings.

In his absence, Shamarh Brooks assumed the gloves, but West Indies will be considering either of the uncapped Trinidadian wicketkeeper/batsmen Joshua Da Silva or Nicholas Pooran for the second Test, if Dowrich fails to recover.

The Windies backroom are also keeping a close eye on left-hander Darren Bravo who picked up a mild Achilles strain while fielding. He batted in both innings but was not fully fit.

West Indies lost the first Test before lunch on the fourth day on Sunday after being rolled over for 138 in their first innings and 247 in their second.