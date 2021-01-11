RITA MARLEY IS NOT DEAD: BOB MARLEY’S WIFE’S DEATH HOAX DEBUNKED

Rita Marley is not dead. The hoax started spreading on social media after an outlet confirmed the news based on a tweet. Bob Marley’s wife’s death hoax explored:

Rita is Bob’s one and only wife. The pair had been together up until his death. Recently, news about Rita’s death had been spreading like wildfire on social media. However, in reality, Rita is fine and doing well. Her daughter Cedella Marley confirmed this news in a video.

RITA MARLEY DEATH HOAX DEBUNKED:

The news of Rita’s death was spread on social media after a website called SL YOU posted the news. The website wrote, “the sad news was announced by the Zimbabwe Children’s Veterans Association in a short tweet.” However, it fails to give evidence to confirm this.

The outlet does not post any tweets, and neither does it give more details. In reality, Rita is fine and doing well. Her daughter Cedella took to Twitter to share a video with her mother. In it, Rita can be seen wishing all the followers a good morning while telling them that she loves them.

The mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying each other as a song plays in the background. “Jamming wid Rita Marley on this beautiful day. Tune into Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM for good music and better vibes,” she captioned the video.

BOB MARLEY AND RITA MARLEY’S RELATIONSHIP EXPLORED:

Bob and Rita’s relationship has had its ups and downs. The pair fell in love with each other when they were young and got married in 1966. Bob was 21 at that time, and Rita was 19. A day after their wedding, Bob decided to leave for America as he wanted to start his own record label.

He eventually brought Rita to the US. The pair started building their family there. They would often travel to Jamaica to meet their relatives and friends. Even though Rita was Bob’s only wife, he did have other relationships. Rita admitted she was hurt about the affairs. However, she decided to stand by him and cared for his children.