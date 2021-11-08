Revised Port Zante Access Points for the General Public

Please note the Port Zante fencing will be erected on Sunday 6th November, 2021, and will remain in place until the departure of the cruise ships, Carnival Freedom and Celebrity Apex, at 6pm on Wednesday 10th November, 2021.

The fence will again be erected on Friday 12th November, 2021, for the arrival of the cruise ship, Explorer of the Seas, on Saturday 13th November, 2021.

The General Public will be permitted to access Port Zante daily from Monday 8th to Wednesday 10th November and Saturday 13th November, 2021 after the cruise vessels have departed.

Access points for entrance into Port Zante after cruise ship departures are:

Parking lot closest to the Chop Shop.

Parking lot by the Food Court.

Parking lot that is located behind the Sweet Cane Restaurant.

Parking lot by the round-a-bout closest to Sweet Cane Restaurant.

Port Zante entrance by the National Museum.