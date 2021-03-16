Relocation of Community Development and Social Services Directorate Department

The Department of Community Development and Social Services wishes to advise the general public that, effective March 29th, the office located on Victoria Road will relocate upstairs of the new Antioch Baptist Church located at Lime Kiln Commercial Development.

In an effort to efficiently serve our clients and applicants, our Social Assistance Officers have been deployed in various community centers around the island. Persons seeking social assistance services are therefore encouraged to visit their respective centers:

Clients Residing in Office Location Conaree to St. Peter’s East Basseterre (Newtown) Community Center Shadwell to Palmetto Point McKnight Community Center Challengers to Sandy Point Old Road Community Center Newton Ground to Dieppe Bay St. Pauls Community Center Parsons to Christ Church Tabernacle Community Center Molineux to Canada Estate Cayon Community Center

Persons seeking further information may call our office at 1-869-467-1314.