Relocation of Community Development and Social Services Directorate Department

March 16, 2021 in Community Pulse
The Department of Community Development and Social Services wishes to advise the general public that, effective March 29th, the office located on Victoria Road will relocate upstairs of the new Antioch Baptist Church located at Lime Kiln Commercial Development.

In an effort to efficiently serve our clients and applicants, our Social Assistance Officers have been deployed in various community centers around the island. Persons seeking social assistance services are therefore encouraged to visit their respective centers:

Clients Residing in Office Location
Conaree to St. Peter’s East Basseterre  (Newtown) Community Center
Shadwell to Palmetto Point  McKnight Community Center
Challengers to Sandy Point  Old Road Community Center
Newton Ground to Dieppe Bay St. Pauls Community Center
Parsons to Christ Church Tabernacle Community Center
Molineux to Canada Estate  Cayon Community Center

Persons seeking further information may call our office at 1-869-467-1314.