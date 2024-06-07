REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR MUSIC FESTIVAL THEMED AGRI NIGHT MARKET SET FOR JUNE 26

Registration is now open to all vendors, meat producers, fishers, agro-processors, and small business owners who would like to secure their spots for the upcoming Music Festival themed Agri-Night Market, which is set to be held on Wednesday, 26th June 2024 at the Basseterre Public Market from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Registration forms are now available at the Basseterre Public Market, the Department of Agriculture, LaGuerite, Department of Marine Resources and the Ministry of Agriculture, Building #16, Port Zante.

This month’s edition of the monthly event will a joint effort between the Ministry of Agriculture, St. Kitts Music Festival Committee and the Ministry of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Cooperatives.

Further updates will be shared via the Facebook page of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources as well as other social media platforms.

Interested persons are asked to contact the Department of Agriculture at 467-1841 for further information.

The deadline for registration is Friday 21st June. Admission is free.