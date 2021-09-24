The St. Kitts & Nevis Carnival Committee wishes to inform all calypsonians and soca artistes, that REGISTRATION for the 2021 Sugar Mas Soca Competition and the Senior Calypso Competition, commences on 27th September, and will close on 18th October, 2021.To register and complete the Entry Form, please log on to the carnival website at www.skncarnival.com; or you may also visit the office in the EC Daniel Building on Cayon Street.For more information, please call 466 0057, or 466 0058.Sugar Mas 50: Fun, Vibe & Energy!