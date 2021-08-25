Record high 21,000 Jamaicans vaccinated in one day

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that more than 21,000 Jamaicans were vaccinated on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, as it continued its four-day special vaccination blitz across the island.

This represents a record for the highest number of people vaccinated in one day since the COVID-19 vaccination programme began in March, the ministry said in a press release late Tuesday night.

“Approximately 40 per cent of those vaccinated on Tuesday were children between 12 and 18 years old and the remainder were people over 18 years,” the ministry stated.

“On the final day of the special blitz, the general population including students over 12 years old, parents and school staff were vaccinated at some 17 sites that were operational across 13 parishes,” the ministry added.

“I want to express my deep appreciation to the healthcare team, especially for their efforts today in reaching this record number. Our healthcare workers remain a critical component of our vaccination programme and we must take every opportunity to salute them,” the release quotes Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.

Noting that the record turn out on Tuesday meant that people had to wait longer than anticipated, Tufton said that the ministry will review the process to ensure that waiting experience is improved.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank members of the public who came out today to be vaccinated to protect themselves and help the country achieve our goal of inoculating 65 per cent of the population by March 22. At the same time, we know that the wait was longer than expected and we thank the public for their cooperation. The ministry will be reviewing this, with a view to implementing improvements in the wait experience and efficiency relating to vaccination delivery,” Tufton added.

The ministry said it will continue the vaccination programme on Wednesday, August 25 with the re-opening of the permanent sites across the country.

“To become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to make their appointments online at vaccination.moh.gov.jm or call the Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683),” the ministry advised.