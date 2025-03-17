Real Madrid draw the line: No more games without 72-hour rest

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid won’t agree to play another game without 72 hours of rest between matches.

The club made the announcement, which was confirmed by coach Carlo Ancelotti, after its 2-1 win at Villarreal on Saturday.

Madrid’s game at Villarreal game kicked off at 6:30 pm local time on Saturday. Madrid had played a Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday that started at 9:00 pm and lasted 120 minutes plus a penalty shootout.

“This is the last time we will play within 72 hours,” Ancelotti said, before adding that the club had asked La Liga to push its game back to Sunday.

The club said it will consult with FIFA about the scheduling of this week’s games.