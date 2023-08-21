Ram’s Nevis robbery police Update

5 armed men entered Rams Supermarket, Nevis at about 2:30 pm.

They attacked the Security Guard with an umbrella and proceeded to demand the cashiers to open the cash tills. They were unable to get them open and eventually aborted their attack and fled the scene in vehicle that was stolen from a customer who was entering the supermarket.

The stolen vehicle was abandoned by the robbers and recovered by the Police at Long Point.

No one was injured and nothing was stolen from the supermarket.

3 of the men are now in police custody.

Freedom fm will have more information as it comes to hand.