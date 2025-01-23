Ramharack wants more from WI middle-order batters

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — West Indies Women off-spinner Karishma Ramharack wants to see an improved batting performance from the team in the decisive third and final One-Day International against Bangladesh.

Her comments came following Bangladesh’s 60-run victory in the second ODI at Warner Park on Tuesday, which tied the three-match series at 1-1.

The Windies’ bowlers did well to restrict the visitors to 184, with Ramharack finishing with career-best figures of 4-33.

However, Bangladesh produced a clinical bowling performance to dismiss the home side for just 124 and record a comfortable victory.

In a post-match interview Ramharack said while she was pleased with her effort, she was disappointed it did not result in a win.

“It’s always good to be in the wickets. I’m really happy to get career-best figures but I would have liked to win the game, obviously.

“I guess we didn’t apply ourselves in the middle — we lost wickets in clusters and that really put the team under pressure,” Ramharack surmised.

The veteran of 31 ODIs said it is important for the West Indies to win the final match of the series, with qualifiers for the 2025 Women’s World Cup looming.

“Looking ahead to the qualifiers, we really want to know who we’re going to play against in the qualifiers — and, obviously, Bangladesh has a shot at that — so we’re going to come harder next game so that it’s a bit easier for us,” Ramharack said.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure; I just think we need to sit down and think about the way we go about our batting, apply ourselves, and come out and execute.”