R. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage Reportedly Welcomes Their First Child Together

R. Kelly and his fiancée, Joycelyn Savage welcomes a babygirl.

Joycelyn shared the news via social media. She posts a picture of their babygirl and captioned it, “Ava Lee Kelly 12.08.22.”

In another post Joycelyn expresses, “My baby girl Ava when you were born , my whole world shined so bright. I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us . Though the world is cold , I promise to always protect you . I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy . 12.08.22.”

There is no update on the status of Joycelyn and Kelly’s relationship while he is still behind bars but take a look at their baby girl below.