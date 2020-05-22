QC Hamilton Denounces Elections Under State of Emergency

Your browser don't support audio player

Former People’s Action Movement chairman, and attorney-at-law, Chesley Hamilton says the State of Emergency regulations governing upcoming Federal elections gives the Team Unity cabinet sweeping powers, which do not square with the principle of ‘free and fair’ elections.

Speaking on FreedomFM‘s news desk on Wednesday morning (May 20), the defense lawyer gave his perspective on the upcoming elections on June 5th, and the issues involved.

“I do not believe that is possible. Yes, you can have an election, but the way that this is being done – and the prime minister calling an election where there’s this state of emergency – it is a cowardly act,” he said.

“It’s an act of cowardice. What the prime minister is doing is calling an elections with the opposition’s hands tied behind their back and trying to put it off as an election that would be ”free and fair and free from fear.’ That is far from the truth,” he contended.