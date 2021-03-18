Public Service Announcement for CFBC Excellence Toastmasters March 24th, 2021

The General Public is asked to note that the next meeting of CFBC Excellence Toastmasters Club will be held on Wednesday 24th March 2021 at 5:30 PM, in person, at the Nathaniel John Hospitality Center, Main Campus, CFBC. Take note that masks are to be worn, as all Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

All persons interested in developing their leadership and communication skills are invited to attend.

For more information, about joining this prestigious group and attending our meetings please feel free to contact the Vice President Membership at 869-663-9220.