Public Schools Reopening Delayed in St. Kitts and Nevis

Government-run education institutions will delay reopening for another two weeks according to Education Minister, Hon. Shawn Richards. When they are reopened, virtual learning will occur for the time being, following the advise of the National CoVID19 Task Force.

Some private schools however, such as the Maude Cross Prepartory School, will be reopening on April 20th according to a Facebook post on the school’s page. Grades 4 and 6 have had virtual classes over the Easter break and other classes will join the online platform on Monday.