Public Daycare Centers Reopen On August 10

The Ministry of Education announced on Saturday that Public Day-care Centres will be re-opening on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Director of the Early Childhood Development Unit, Kimona Browne made the announcement during the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing.

Children who are returning now are those already enrolled in the centres and new children will attend on September, 07, 2020.

A number of strict regulations have been put in place in an effort to ensure that students and staff remain safe from Covid 19 and other communicable diseases.

Children must be brought to the centres and collected by a responsible adult, and buses dropping off children and traffic warden taking children from buses are no longer allowed.