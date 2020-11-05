PS Carlene Henry-Morton says Tourism has been prepared, is vigilant and stands ready to advance St Kitts-Nevis

Your browser don't support audio player

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Carlene Henry-Morton outlined several initiatives and alternatives in the tourism product during COVID19 while being a guest on the Government’s weekly program “Working for You” on Wednesday.

Responding to a direct question posed by host Lesroy Williams on the issue of travel to the St Kitts-Nevis destination, Mrs. Henry-Morton said due diligence must be done and universal protocols and tests are applied vigilantly in the process.

She indicated that lives and livelihoods are at stake and Nationals must adhere to strategies and protocols in order to reopen St Kitts-Nevis successfully.

Mrs Henry-Morton lauded Kittitians for their resilience.

The Permanent Secretary then indicated that commercial international flights via American Airlines would commence on Saturday November 7th and continue on Wednesdays and Sundays from Miami and other US destinations.

She indicated however that no cruise arrivals were scheduled at this time.