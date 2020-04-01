LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
Provisions Being Made to Care for Vulnerable Citizens

April 01, 2020 in Uncategorized
Abdias Samuel, National Emergency Management Agency Coordinator and Chairman of the local CoVID19 Task Force in St. Kitts and Nevis making a statement on rumours on March 26 2020

Other provisions are being made to provide for the elderly and differently able, and persons who are homeless or who suffer from mental illnesses during the 3-day complete lockdown.

That was made known by Mr. Abdias Samuel, Co-ordiantor of the National Emergency Management Agency and Chairman of the local CoVID-19 Task Force at a National Emergency Operation Centre briefing on Tuesday (March 31).

During this briefing, Dr. Merissa Cartty also provided an update of the CoVID19 statistics for the Federation.

