Provisions Being Made to Care for Vulnerable Citizens

Your browser don't support audio player

Other provisions are being made to provide for the elderly and differently able, and persons who are homeless or who suffer from mental illnesses during the 3-day complete lockdown.

That was made known by Mr. Abdias Samuel, Co-ordiantor of the National Emergency Management Agency and Chairman of the local CoVID-19 Task Force at a National Emergency Operation Centre briefing on Tuesday (March 31).

During this briefing, Dr. Merissa Cartty also provided an update of the CoVID19 statistics for the Federation.