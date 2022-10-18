Property For Sale – Lot No. 44 of Sun Crest Housing Development

The property described below is offered for sale by REPUBLIC BANK (EC) LIMITED, a corporation incorporated under the laws of Saint Lucia and registered and licenced under the laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis, successor to the banking business of The Bank of Nova Scotia and carrying on the business of Branch Banking at Fort Street, in the Town of Basseterre, in the Island of Saint Christopher in their capacity as Mortgagee. Interested persons may contact Republic Bank (EC) Limited’s Attorneys-at-Law, Kelsick, Wilkin & Ferdinand for further information and Conditions of Sale at Tel: (869) 465-2440 or Email: Law@kwfonline.com

NOTE: Republic Bank (EC) Limited shall not be obliged to accept the highest offer or any offer made.

Description of Property:

ALL THAT lot piece or parcel of land being Lot No. 44 of Sun Crest Housing Development situate in the Parish of St. George, in the Island of Saint Christopher containing by admeasurement 3,004.32 square feet and bounded and measuring as follows:- On the North by Lot No. 45, 40.31 feet; On the East by a grass verge and a public road, 67.0 feet and 11.72 feet; On the South by a grass verge and a public road, 33.60 feet and On the West by Lot No. 43, 76.94 feet all the same as is described in an Indenture of Mortgage dated November 8, 2012 and recorded as Deed No. 18,803 in Liber E Volume 8 at Folios 2259 to 2266 of the Register of Deeds for the Island of Saint Christopher.