Property For Sale – Franklands Estate

The property described below is offered for sale by REPUBLIC BANK (EC) LIMITED, a corporation incorporated under the laws of Saint Lucia and registered and licenced under the laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis, successor to the banking business of The Bank of Nova Scotia in St Kitts and Nevis and carrying on the business of Branch Banking at Fort Street, in the Town of Basseterre, in the Island of Saint Christopher in its capacity as Mortgagee. Interested persons may contact Republic Bank (EC) Limited’s Attorneys-at-Law, Kelsick, Wilkin & Ferdinand for further information and Conditions of Sale at Tel: (869) 465-2440 or Email: Law@kwfonline.com

NOTE: Republic Bank (EC) Limited shall not be obliged to accept the highest offer or any offer made.

Description of Property:

ALL THAT lot piece or parcel of land situated at Franklands Estate in the Parish of Saint Thomas in the Island of Saint Christopher bounded and measuring as follows:- On or towards the North East by a twenty (20) foot Road Reserve, 165.00 feet; On or towards the North bordering a Ghaut and the lands of Franklands Estate, 20.25 feet, 97.57 feet, 111.59 feet, 76.03 feet and 95.00 feet respectively; On or towards the South West by the Island Main Road, 418.45 feet, 73.90 feet and 256.90 feet and On or towards the South East by a twenty (20) foot Road Reserve, 120.40 feet, 117.45 feet, 118.90 feet, 153.10 feet and 56.33 feet and containing by admeasurement 2.49 acres; all the same as is described in an Indenture of Mortgage dated August 14, 2008 and recorded as Deed No. 16100 in Liber A Volume 8 at Folios 4049 to 4056 of the Register of Deeds for the Island of Saint Christopher.

Survey Plan of Property:



